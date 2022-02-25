Utande increases, extends Bosso sponsorship

Breaking News
25 Feb, 2022
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

UTANDE Internet Services have extended and increased their sponsorship to Highlanders to $6 million for the next six months with the club set to get $1 million per month.

The deal was announced at the club’s offices on Friday. The initial deal, worth $3, 6 million was signed at the end of August last year.

Funds from Utande were meant to pay salaries for Highlanders players from September last year to the end of this month.

When Sakunda Holdings came in as Highlanders main sponsor in September last year, which saw the energy company take care of salaries for players, Bosso activated a clause in the deal with Utande to divert the funds from the internet service provider to other budget lines of the club.

More to follow………

 

 

