Venues set for PSL matchday 1

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S confirmed!

Dynamos will be the first to use perennial rivals, Highlanders’ home ground, Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when they take on Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees Hwange on Saturday.

Hwange, whose Colliery Stadium failed to meet the grade to play host to topflight matches, will temporarily have their home games in Bulawayo until they fix their coal mining town’s facility.

The turf at Barbourfields Stadium has been trimmed well and yesterday, ground staff were busy drawing lines as they wrap up preparations for the new season.

DeMbare step up to Barbourfields Stadium for the first time this year ahead of Highlanders whose players and supporters will get the feel of their home for the first time 24 hours later.

Dynamos being a crowd puller, the PSL decided against having them at Luveve Stadium which will have Bulawayo Chiefs and Ngezi Platinum Stars battling for points on. Luveve Stadium is also in good state even though there are certain brown patches on the playing surface.

A member of the maintenance team at Luveve Stadium said water has been a challenge in terms of keeping the grass green.

Despite having recycled water at their disposal, the worker said electricity is needed to pump the water and when there’s load shedding, they are forced to concentrate on other areas. There’s no borehole at Luveve Stadium.

Weird as it may be that DeMbare will be the first to strut on Barbourfields Stadium, the PSL should be commended for coming up with a solution to make sure that stadium crisis doesn’t affect the championship programme.

Just like DeMbare, reigning champions FC Platinum have had their trip cut short as they now face Shamva-based Premiership new boys Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Bulawayo Chiefs, under new coach Lizwe Sweswe welcome Ngezi Platinum Stars at Luveve Stadium with the Sheasham FC and Chicken Inn clash being played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane.

Chicken Inn’s technical team was part of the many PSL teams that spied on the Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend. FC Platinum won the tie 2-0.

Led by Prince Matore who has taken over the head coach’s role from Joey Antipas, Chicken Inn probably wanted to see the state of Mandava pitch besides getting a sneak peek into FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

On Sunday, Caps United and Manica Diamonds face off at the National Sports Stadium, with the Triangle United and the Herentals duel completes the day’s games.

The turf at the National Sports Stadium will probably be burdened as it will host four games on Matchday One.

Two more encounters will be played at the National Sports Stadium on Monday to wrap up Matchday One fixtures.

A double header is on cards on Monday at the only available facility in Harare, with Yadah hosting debutants Green Fuel in the first match, followed by the Cranborne Bullets-Black Rhinos encounter.

Matchday One Fixtures

Saturday, March 18: Simba Bhora v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham FC v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Hwange v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday, March 19: Caps United v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Herentals (Gibbo)

Monday, March 20: Yadah FC v Green Fuel (National Sports Stadium, 12pm), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium, 3pm).

— @ZililoR