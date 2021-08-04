Veteran educationist Mark Jana dies

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

VETERAN educationist and one of the first black primary and secondary education administrators in post independent Zimbabwe Mr Mark Jana has died.

He was 85.

He died at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday night.

His son and family spokesperson Engineer David Jana confirmed his father’s death, describing him as a strict disciplinarian.

“He was an upright man who loved his family. He valued education and contributed to the development of education in post-independence Zimbabwe. We have lost a family pillar who united everyone. He is going to be greatly missed,” said Eng Jana.

He said his father was among the leaders who led the transition from white administered schools to black majority.

“He was known for being the first black education officer in post independent Zimbabwe responsible for professional staffing in the then Matabeleland Region which is now present day Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

“He was among the first group of black school administrators to take-over from white School Inspectors ensuring a smooth transition in the education system after independence.

“He was among the group of pioneer black graduate teachers having taught across Southern Africa in Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube mourned Mr Jana’s death.

She said he was an illustrious educationist who wanted to see a developed Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of Government and Bulawayo we want to express our condolences to the Jana family. We mourn the passing on of ubaba uJana.

“We know how much he contributed towards the shaping and development of the education sector. His contributions to our country’s education sector did not go unnoticed. It’s unfortunate that we continue to lose our elders,” she said.

Mr Jana is said to have become politically active while he was still studying in Lesotho where together with the late national hero Dr Callistus Ndlovu and the late first black Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Mike Ndubiwa, former Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Prof Ngwabi Bhebhe, retired judge Justice Washington Sansole and Retired Ambassador Justice Simbi Mubako formed the ZAPU branch.

In Lesotho, Mr Jana started his teaching before moving to Botswana and thereafter, he returned to the country where he taught at St Patricks Anglican Mission School on the outskirts of Gweru.

“He taught there from 1974 to 1977 until the school was closed for safety reasons as the war raged.

“He successfully secured a teaching vacancy at Mzilikazi High School and later transferred to Mpopoma High School. He was amongst the first black qualified senior teaching staff at these government schools in Bulawayo and taught many students some of whom have become top business leaders, academics, political leaders and prominent personalities in society including but not limited to Hon Prof Mthuli Ncube, Prof Welshman Ncube, Advocate Job Sibanda, footballer Alexander Maseko, Trevor Ncube, businessman Dumisani Sibanda,” said Eng Jana.

He said Mr Jana held several teaching positions in several schools in Bulawayo before he was promoted to administrative work in 1985.

“In June 1985 he was promoted to be the Education Officer for Professional Staffing (now Human Resources) for the entire Matabeleland region becoming the first substantive black person to hold that position in post independent Zimbabwe.

“He retired from Government service in 1998 having held this position and often acted as the Deputy Regional Director for Primary Schools,” he said.

“It was during these 12 years as a senior civil servant that he is credited for the smooth transition of the education system at Independence.

“He ensured that the standards of teaching and quality of education was upheld and improved through the establishment of District Education Offices and later was instrumental in the decentralisation of the Matabeleland South Regional Office for ease of access to administrative services for headmasters and teachers in the remotest districts of Matabeleland.”

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

He is survived by his wife Limakatso Ethelrida, four children, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. [email protected]