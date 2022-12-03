Walter Musona crowned King of Zimbabwe football

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM forward Walter Musona was last night named the Best Player in the land with Caps United striker William Manondo and Frank Makarati as his first and second runners up, respectively.

The 2021/22 Soccer Stars of the Year awards ceremony was held in the capital.

The fans’ choice award went to Tinotenda Benza.

Norman Mapeza walked away with the Coach of the Year accolade while Jayden Barake was named the Most Promising Player of theYear.

Ngezi Platinum goal-minder Nelson Chadya, who had 19 clean sheets, is the goalkeeper of the season.

Martin Chivandire is the referee of the year with Faith Mloyi and Tafadzwa coming as his runners up.

With his 17 goals, Manondo got the golden boot award.

Ngezi Platinum were the most disciplined team in the league.