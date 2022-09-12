‘War vets heartbeat of the nation’

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

WAR veterans must stay true to the revolutionary cause, its ideals, aims and objectives that provide a compass for the country as it pursues its vision, President Mnangagwa said.

The President said the veterans of the liberation struggle should use their rich history to provide leadership both at the community and national levels.

President Mnangagwa officially closed the historical inaugural War Veterans League conference and he rallied his troops to work for the good of the party Zanu-PF and the nation at large.

“I call upon you all to stay true to the cause of our liberation struggle, its ideals and aims, as well as the objectives of our mass party, Zanu-PF.

“The mandate before you further demands a greater sense of urgency, selflessness and a sense of responsibility. I am aware that as war veterans, these values are embedded in your DNA, which you proved during the execution of the protracted liberation struggle,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, said the war veterans will bring a wealth of experience to the party.

“I know fully well that with you, no challenge is insurmountable, no situation is hopeless and no enemy is too great. You are fearless and can achieve victory against all odds. That is just who we are as veterans.

“Hence, I know that this War Veterans League will be trailblazers as, ‘The Force of the Past; Power of the Present and Inspiration for the Future’ so that our nation accelerates the realisation of Vision 2030,” said the President quoting the theme of the conference.

“As the structures of the League proceed henceforth to execute its programmes, projects and activities, I urge you to remember and equally instill among our young people in the Youth League, the disciplinary ethos encapsulated in our enduring war time song, ‘Nzira dzemasoja’” said President Mnangagwa.

Further, the President said, the rich value system and morals that saw war veterans wage a protracted struggle must be re-visited.

“This is more so, in our fight against corruption and other excesses. The rich value system and morals that saw us wage a protracted struggle must be re-visited and you our veterans, are best suited to help our party and nation realise this,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged the newly formed league to collaborate and work closely with other wings towards ensuring that the party has comprehensive structures, which are constituted by active members who are registered as voters.

Already the war veterans have told opposition political parties to forget about ever winning next year’s elections as they have already started campaigning for President Mnangagwa who is the Zanu-PF candidate.

Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa said is the only party which fought for the liberation and democracy of Zimbabwe through war veterans.

“We are the party which is delivering a better quality of life that is leaving no one and no place behind, step by step, brick upon brick, stone upon stone. No person or place should be left behind. Just as it takes iron to sharpen iron, it is our duty as the War Veterans to complement efforts that ensure all party members, new and old alike, are ideologically well-grounded, patriotic and loyal. “Vasingazive, ngavadzidziswe/abangaziyo kabafundiswe,” he said.

All the leagues of the party, he said must be politically agile and versatile.

“This is important especially as we are facing detractors who are crafty, devious and desperate to destabilise our country and divide our people for their own ends. Our detractors must never ever be allowed a foothold in any part of our country.

“The party and in particular you the war veterans, have the onus to be vigilant and alert. Comrades; Zanu-PF is a people’s party, let us all exercise our respective mandates and functions with the people of this great country at the centre of our programmes.

“We must be servant leaders who always work side by side with the grassroots. The people are to us what water is to the fish.

“We must be one with the people and stay with them, explaining the party policies and programmes as well as mobilising them to implement projects that will lift them out of poverty into prosperity, right from the ward level,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also urged members to remain wary and to reject tendencies that divide the people and the party.

“There is no room for selfish individualism or the advancement of the interests of a few.

“Zanu-PF hayikwani muhomwe yemunhu. Hakuna vanhu vemunhu mu Zanu-PF, asi kune vanhu vemusangano we Zanu-PF,” emphasised President Mnangagwa.

He called for unity of purpose among members.