Waste collection firm motivates proper litter disposal

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

THE Phakama Refuse Collection Centre in Gwanda which was established to promote community involvement in proper waste management has become a viable source of income for environment champions who collect litter for recycling in the mining town.

The centre is managed by the Phakama Waste Management Group made up of 14 locals.

The refuse centre was constructed by Gwanda Municipality in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Zimbabwe Sunshine Group, a Harare-based recycling company as part of efforts to promote proper waste management in the town.

Phakama Waste Management Group members received their training in May last year and they started the project in July of the same year.

The group sorts out and processes the waste before it is taken to Harare for recycling. The facility is providing income for group members as well as community members that sell waste to the group.

Phakama Waste Management group member, Mr Moketsi Sibanda said the waste is sorted according to classifications.

“We started our project last year in July after we had received training on waste management.

The municipality was running a project together with UNDP and Zimbabwe Sunshine Group and they invited people to undertake training on waste management.

I was one of the residents who went for the training. After the training we were mobilised into a group of 14 members and we formed the Phakama Waste Management Group,” he said.

“Our main business is to collect waste around the town and take it to the refuse centre where we process it. We buy some of our waste from health clubs that collect waste. When processing the waste, we sort it according to classifications, colour, material and type.

We crush some of the waste into small pieces so that we can pack it.”

He said it would be ideal to have as many residents as possible bringing waste from their homes to the refuse centre.

Mr Moketsi said they usually conduct clean-ups at business centres to motivate the community to dispose litter properly.

“Gwanda Municipality recently came up with a programme where we are training residents on waste management and recycling. We hope to conscientise the entire town so that people can buy into our initiative. The work we do can go a long way in keeping our streets clean,” he said.

Mr Moketsi said they need a crushing machine to improve their business.

He said they use axes to crush some of their waste such as tins, but they were not doing the job properly.

Mr Moketsi said properly crushed waste material brings in a lot of money. He said at the moment they sell their waste for about US$0,40 to US$0,60 per kg depending on the material.

Another group member, Ms Ntandokazi Ndlovu said while their business is still growing they have managed to get income through their waste management business.

Ms Ndlovu said they rely on trucks that will be passing through Gwanda on their way to Harare as they are cheaper, but added that it would be ideal to have a recycling company in Gwanda.

“If we could have recycling companies based in Gwanda or close by it will be much cheaper for us to transport our waste material. Transporting it to Harare takes up a lot of money which could have been part of our profits,” she said.

Ms Melody Sibanda, who sells her waste to the refuse collection centre, said waste collection is a good way of making money while at the same time taking care of the environment.

She said more people have to take part in the activity, especially those who do not have a source of income.

Gwanda Mayor, Cllr Njabulo Siziba said the refuse collection centre was aimed at addressing the problem of littering in the town. He said the objective is to have all residents in the town utilising the centre.

“The refuse centre is a facility that is aimed at promoting proper waste management in the town. We wish that all residents could utilise this centre. Residents can take recyclable waste to the refuse centre and they can get cash from it.

This will help to take litter off the streets and litter that has to be taken to the dumpsite will be less. This project can be an income generating project for many,” he said.

Cllr Siziba said efforts are underway to bring as many residents as possible on board.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Matabeleland South provincial manager, Mr Descent Ndlovu said facilities such as the refuse collection centre are crucial in protecting the environment.

He said if residents can utilise such centres then the town will do away with harmful practices on the environment such as littering, burning of waste, as well as littering and pollution of water bodies.

Mr Ndlovu said they have started mounting cages in various litter hotspots in the province. He said communities can dispose their litter in the cages.

“Residents have to adopt the concept of turning trash into cash through recycling. It seems that the public is still not aware of the value that is attached to waste which calls for the need for people to be educated more on the matter,” he said.

“Such refuse centres are a good initiative that can help to protect the environment and reduce global warming which caused by emission of gases through harmful practices such as burning of waste. Proper waste management will also improve the aesthetic value of the environment which will in turn attract investors.”

Mr Ndlovu said proper waste management also promotes the health of people and other living creatures.

