Alick Macheso featured on Makhadzi’s upcoming EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT is official, South African artiste, Makhadzi has another “bestie” in Zimbabwe after Jah Prayzah and it is Alick Macheso. She has featured him on her EP which is due to be released tomorrow.

Her “Auto Renewal EP Tour” is set for Friday in Pretoria, South Africa with the “Kokovha” singer announcing the collaboration on Facebook, citing diverse collaborations across the continent.

“We’re launching a new album at Propaganda this coming Friday so please do come and join us. This album will unite all African nations because it features artistes from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa.

“They are all bringing it down and I have collaborated with Baba Macheso,” she said.

In the past, Makhadzi, a darling to many Zimbabweans has performed in the country, collaborating with Jah Prayzah for songs, Kokovha and Dzima.

Makhadzi and Alick Macheso fans will have a chance to see the pair perform their new song at the upcoming Kadoma Music Festival at The Odyssey on October 14. – @MbuleloMpofu