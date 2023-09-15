WATCH: Bulawayo bids farewell to hero Malinga

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube bids her farewell to the late Cde Joshua Malinga at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo yesterday.

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

A CELEBRATORY mood gripped the Bulawayo Amphitheatre yesterday as scores of people from all walks of life came to pay their last respects and bid farewell to the late national hero, Cde Joshua Malinga, a man who lived a limitless life and defied the odds with his achievements despite living with a disability.

Cde Malinga succumbed to prostate cancer at 79 and has been described as a fearless champion for people with disabilities. He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today. At the time of his death, Cde Malinga was a Special Advisor on Disability Issues to President Mnangagwa, a position he held with distinction.

Announcing his declaration as a national hero, President Mnangagwa said Cde Malinga, who was also a Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Bulawayo mayor, was instrumental in shaping public policy and national development on disability issues.

During the funeral service, different speakers narrated how strong-willed Cde Malinga was in representing minority groups who regarded him as a symbol of hope and triumph amid adversity.

An outspoken disability rights advocate, the late national hero inspired many to believe in themselves and convinced authorities to mainstream the inclusion of all citizens through granting equal opportunities including to minority groups, said the mourners.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said in Cde Malinga the country has lost an outstanding, dedicated, and principled member as she commended the Government and the ruling party for granting him a befitting hero status.

“As a province, we are honoured to have one of our own receiving such an accolade. We are grateful to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa, and the ruling ZANU PF Party for bestowing the national hero status on Cde Joshua Malinga,” she said.

“The conferment of the national hero status is in recognition of the distinguished role he played in our country, Zimbabwe. The late Cde Malinga propelled the rights of special interest groups and was a champion in public policy and national development.

“Many of you here would remember that he was a two-time executive mayor of our City of Bulawayo. He was well versed in civil and municipal matters, attributes that are hard to come across in our present day.”

Minister Ncube said Cde Malinga was a true nationalist who championed the needs of the disabled community in the country earning the position of Special Advisor to the President on Disability Issues.

Minister Ncube said Cde Malinga held senior positions in the ruling Zanu PF including in the Politburo and through the positions he held, he influenced the country’s policy direction on key issues.

“Cde Malinga was instrumental in coming up with the Disability Act of 1992. He leaves us with a legacy that disability is not inability, and this is known countrywide,” she said.

“Today, as we celebrate the life of a gallant son of the soil, who demonstrated to us what it means to live a purpose-filled life, I challenge each one of us to desire to live a life of serving others,” said Minister Ncube.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Elifasi Mashaba said the only befitting honour that Bulawayo can give to Cde Malinga is renaming Brooke Road, which passes through his home after him as he was iconic and transformational.

He said in his lifetime Cde Malinga served 36 organisations where his impact was felt beyond Zimbabwean borders.

Cde Mashaba said Cde Malinga also influenced the teaching of science subjects at secondary schools in Bulawayo.

“We appreciate that the council donated this place, Amphitheatre for us to hold this service. It also found it fit to donate a grave had he been buried here. But to honour Cde Malinga let’s change Brooke Road to Malinga Road,” he said.

Zanu PF Bulawayo secretary for administration Cde Raymond Mutomba said Cde Malinga was outspoken and voiced against the sidelining of people from Matabeleland region on job opportunities, leading to some claiming he was a tribalist.

He said little did those people know that he had actually married a woman from Rusape and his voicing against injustice was his way of life.

National Council of Disabled People and Senator, Anna Shiri, who represented people with disabilities in Parliament, said Cde Malinga was relentless in challenging those with disabilities to demand their rights.

“The dream big, win big mentality fuelled his desire to fight even harder and make an impact. He used his mind and his mouth to change the world,” she said.

“The mind was for strategic thinking while his mouth was to speak truth to power because he was fearless. He never allowed his mind to limit him nor did he let an opportunity pass before he could speak the truth.

“He believed in an equal world where those with disabilities like him had equal access. From being a village boy to a truly iconic figure, he started a disability movement through the creation of the first-ever Council for the Welfare of the Disabled, now known as the National Council of Disabled People,” said Sen Shiri.

By becoming the Bulawayo City Council’s Mayor in 1993, she said this shows that Cde Malinga lived a limitless life and was concerned about breaking barriers.

Sen Shiri said during Malinga’s time Bulawayo reformed its infrastructural designs to become disability friendly.

Alderman Abednico Nyathi who was elected to the council at the same time as Cde Malinga said it did not take time for the national hero to make his mark. He said when they joined the council, workers were unjustly dismissed and he influenced the council to change the position. Bulawayo Mayor Cllr David Coltart said he first knew Cde Malinga in the early 1980s, describing him as a befitting national hero. He said despite having different political orientations, he had a good relationship with Cde Malinga.

Meanwhile, Cde Malinga’s body was flown to Harare yesterday afternoon on board an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter and arrived at Manyame Airbase before being taken to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces funeral parlour at Charles Gumbo Barracks where it will lie in state.

Speaking on behalf of the permanent secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Major General (Rtd) Gerald Gwinji, Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Exavier Chisoko, said all was in place for the burial.

“Tomorrow morning, we will come and pick up the body for burial at the National Heroes Acre and we expect everyone to be seated by 8AM. The programme will go as prescribed by the Government,” he said.–@nqotshili