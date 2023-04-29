WATCH: Econet Wireless big winners at ZITF

King Mswati poses for a picture with Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Clr Mlandu Ncube, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube and ZITF board chair Mr Busisa Moyo after the council received the Non-Industrial/Non-Commercial Display Award

Nqobile Tshili

THE 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday saw awards being given to the most innovative, creative and enterprising companies that showcased their products at the trade expo. This year’s trade fair was testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Zimbabwean businesses, with Econet dominating the local exhibitors and the European Union bagging the best foreign exhibitor award.

The awards were allocated in 21 categories and were judged by a panel of 70 judges. The winners were announced by ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, who explained that the awards were not an endorsement of the performance of the entities and businesses, their tax position, or their ability to deliver services. The aim of the awards was to promote quality exhibitions and recognise the best exhibitions.

Econet Wireless was one of the big winners of the night, proving why it has one of the biggest subscriber base in the country. The company won the Information Communication Technology best exhibitor award beating NetOne and TelOne. Econet also scooped the best overall local exhibitor award, receiving the President’s Award and the ZITF Gold Medal.

Other winners included the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS), which won the best exhibitor in Agricultural and/or Irrigation Equipment award. Cotton Company of Zimbabwe was second best and Ferts, Seed and Grain (PVT) LTD being the second runner up.

ZPCS was also the best in the Clothing, Footwear, Textiles and Accessories category. Zimbabwe Bata Shoe Company came second and Paramount Export was third.

Allied Timbers won the best award in the construction building and hardware sector while Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry won in the education and training sector.

The European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe who showcased their strong ties with the country, won the best foreign exhibit award. The EU stand did not only display products offered by countries in the European bloc but also locally produced products that are exported to the EU. The chillies and roundnuts on display were just some of the many products that caught the attention of visitors.

The British Embassy was voted second best with the US Embassy coming third.

In the small and medium enterprise sector, Zoro Nemugoti was adjudged the best in the sector while Goodhope Leather Products came second and Hestra Marketing came third.

In the Furniture, Home Improvement and Interior Decor sector, Calundike Exports came first, Treger Products were second and Proplastics came third.

In the Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Toiletries Group, the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe came first, Royal Skincare were second and Boc Gases were third.

In the Food Group, Grain Marketing Board was the best followed by Dairiboard Zimbabwe while Tanganda Tea Company came third.

ABC Firetech Fire Engineers came first in the Mining and Engineering category followed by Better brands Investments and National Railways of Zimbabwe was third.

In Packaging, Plastics, Stationery/Publishing and Printing Sector, Zimpapers came third while Zimbabwe Post came second and the winner was Fuser Technologies.

In the motor trade category, City Parking emerged the winner while O. Industrial Coding Solutions came second and CMED were third.

In the Business Support and Regulatory Authorities, the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority came first while Environmental Management Authority were second and Zimtrade was third.

In the non-industrial/non-commercial display Zimbabwe Defence Forces came first, ZPSC were second and in third place was Zanu-PF.

In the Bulawayo Agricultural Society competition Frank Pledge came first for the Champion Slaughter Animal and Velile Ngwabi bagged the farmer of the year gong.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Development was adjudged to be the best in the Agricultural Stand in the Agricultural section while Dynapharm Dng Enterprises from Zambia was awarded the best International Exhibition in the Agricultural Section.

Other winners

For the Best Zimbabwean Exhibit: Energy Zesa Holdings won the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory authority trophy and the ZITF gold Medal

For the Best Zimbabwean Exhibit: First Time Exhibitors Saintford Ventures (Pvt) Ltd received the ZITF TROPHY and the ZITF Gold Medal

For the Best Zimbabwean Exhibit: Tourism and Travel

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe won the CMED Trophy and the ZITF Gold Medal

For the Best Zimbabwean Exhibit: Medical and Health-Related

National Social Security Authority won the Association Of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) Trophy and the ZITF Gold Medal

For the best Zimbabwean Exhibit: Civic Participation

The City of Bulawayo won the ZITF Golden Jubilee Trophy and the ZITF Gold Medal

For the best Zimbabwean Non-industrial/non-Commercial Display. Ministry of Defence — Zimbabwe Defence Forces. — @nqotshili