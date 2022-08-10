WATCH: Family reunites to celebrate life of a warrior

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

DESCENDANTS of one of King Lobengula’s most trusted warriors, Mtshewu, gathered for a two-day family reunion in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, in honour and celebration of the life and extraordinary work of their ancestor.

The event, which is in its third year running and dubbed the Mtshewu Family Reunion roared to life last Sunday and ended on Monday evening, with at least 400 family members of the Nyoni family turning up.

According to a family member, Mr Bhekinkosi Nyoni, who is one of the organisers of the annual event, the reunion is aimed at reuniting lost members of the family, as well as preserving their history, culture and tradition.

Mr Nyoni noted that the event has so far rotated among eight homes of his descendants.

“Each year we host the commemorations at a different location, which is the home of one of his descendants. The first event was held at the Mandendewa home in Mabuthweni in 2018, the second at the Manondwana home in Mberengwa 2019 just before Covid-19 and this one is the third and is being held at Madlelenyoni in Ntabazinduna at the Sibongani home.

“This event was conceived in 2018. The intent of the reunion is to record our coming together to ensure that our family name is preserved in history. We are already making headway in all this as we will soon be undertaking a process of writing a book about our clan,” said Mr Nyoni.

Mr Nyoni said Mtshewu migrated from the Zambezi area, where there was a sacred island called Kombiza Kazibulawa.

“According to our grandparents and those before them that was a sacred island, but during the course of time and development it was sunk when Lake Kariba was being constructed.

This was many years ago and the island is obviously not visible. So far it is the little history of what entails his origins as a young man under the leadership of King Lobengula,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said Mtshewu was believed to be a powerful spirit medium and traditional healer who was assigned to be part of King Lobengula’s healers.

“He is said to have worked hand in hand with King Lobengula and some would say he was his most trusted ‘wingman’. Among his other duties Mtshewu was also recognised as one of the king’s elite warriors and was assigned to the first brigade,” said Mr Nyoni.

“When he then relocated further into Matabeleland, he settled at the present-day TM Hyper Supermarket. However, as the city began to grow, he migrated eastwards and settled near the Umguza River in Matabeleland North just before our present-day Cement Siding.”

He said the warrior relocated again.

“As time went on, he relocated again to the Imbizo area near Imbizo turn off and the Harare-Bulawayo tollgate on the right side of the highway to be specific. That is where he is said to have stayed and later died, before being buried. His last resting place is believed to be located there and we as a family seek to identify his final resting place. It is a long and tedious task that we will have to undertake for the sake of our family history,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the Mtshewu’s children migrated from that area to Ntabazinduna, where they developed a village called Elangeni.

“Some say it was named after King Mzilikazi’s mother, who settled in KwaZulu Natal after migration. This is, however, subject to investigation. Mtshewu’s children are then said to have bore more children and the village grew and spread further into Ntabazinduna. Our elders say the village was located at the Ntabazinduna turn off cutting through the David Livingstone turn off. This is where the likes of the Ndiwenis and the Khumalos forged history as well,” said Mr Nyoni.

Renowned historian Mr Phathisa Nyathi who attended the event, said the history and origins of the Mtshewu family was subject to analysis, stating that they originally served under Ndebele King Mzilikazi before serving under King Lobengula.