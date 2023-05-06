WATCH: Female heir tipped for Sigola Chieftaincy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE late Chief Zephania Sigola, who was laid to rest yesterday at his Esiphezini farm in Umzingwane district with thousands of mourners including senior Government officials in attendance, appointed his only surviving child Nomalanga as the heir to his throne.

The traditional leader is said to have threatened to rise from his grave if his wishes are not followed.

While awaiting formal coronation from Government, the chief in waiting Nomalanga was handed the traditional sceptre (intonga) by her father’s uncle from the Ngungumbane clan just before the coffin was lowered into the grave at exactly 1.27pm.

Clad in a floral all-blue dress with a matching doek covering her head, Nomalanga sat quietly in a white plastic chair just two metres from her late father’s final resting place. She is now set to become the seventh female chief in Zimbabwe.

Asked about the appointment of Nomalanga as the heir to her father’s throne, Chief Ngungumbane, a relative to the Sigola family, referred Saturday Chronicle to a village elder and close friend to the late chief, 82-year-old Joel Mpofu.

Mpofu was also a confidante to the traditional leader.

Mpofu said Nomalanga was appointed successor by her father as part of the instructions the traditional leader gave on his deathbed.

“It’s just following the late Chief Sigola’s instructions, what he said in his final days even when he was at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. He stated clearly to unkazana that on his burial, she must be seated on his royal chair and hold the royal sceptre (intonga) with both hands. However, it was felt that the royal chair cannot be taken out today but everything else is according to the late Chief’s wishes,” said Mpofu.

He said the late Chief Sigola, who also chose his burial site, had warned that if any of the clan members were to wrestle the chieftaincy from his daughter, he was going to rise from his grave.

“I have been very close to the Chief, even at the hospital I was by his bed throughout and I saw him breathe his last. He was very clear on his daughter becoming his successor,” said Mpofu.

Earlier addressing mourners, Zimbabwe Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira urged the Sigola clan not to fight over the chieftainship as God will provide the next Chief Sigola.

He said they may be some who may want to be the next Chief Sigola by virtue of their social standing or material possession but as long as they would not have been ordained by God, their dreams will never come through.

“God will find another Chief Sigola for us. The only problem is to look into the mirror while putting on a nice and expensive suit and tell yourself that you are the next one to sit on the throne. Let me tell you something here, a good suit and a tie does not make you a Chief,” said Chief Charumbira.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, said the family must remain strong following the death of their pillar and must diligently choose the successor without fear or favour .

He said the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, will be fully behind the family’s decision.

“I know the Chief lost most of his children but what remains is for the family and whoever remains to make sure there is no gap between the death of a chief and another chief,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the law says in the first two years, there is an acting chief who is also appointed by the President and after that period the council of chiefs will engage the family for the substantive chief of the area.

“The first part (appointment of an acting chief) is done very quickly and the second part needs a council of chiefs, led by Chief Masendu and other chiefs that understand the tradition and the constitution because they must uphold it,” said Minister Moyo.

Meanwhile, Chief Charumbira told mourners that the late Chief Sigola, described as a fierce advocate for land redistribution, died a happy and satisfied man.

This was after the Second Republic responded to his plea to attend to his farmhouse which had no running water and electricity while the road leading to his hilltop house was untrafficable.

Last year the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Marian Chombo visited the Chief at his homestead where she was told of the sad story surrounding the traditional leader.

She then gave an instruction that the issues be resolved as a matter of urgency.

“The last part of my speech is to say to Minister July Moyo, please when you meet President Mnangagwa please express our gratitude on the manner in which his leadership has strengthened the image and improved the status of chiefs in this country. A borehole has been drilled in this homestead, there is now electricity and a vehicle was provided so I am saying please pass our greatest gratitude to the President,” said Chief Charumbira.

Chief Sigola died on May 1 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals following a long illness.

He was 96.

He became substantive Chief Sigola on March 31, 1994 following the death of his father, Chief Samson Sigola.

Part of the thousands of mourners yesterday was the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Bulawayo Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube and her Matabeleland South counterpart Abedinico Ncube who was represented by the permanent secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Latiso Dlamini-Maseko. Umzingwane legislator Brigadier-General (Retired) Levy Mayihlome, Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo and 12 other chiefs from Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Midlands, service chiefs and Zanu-PF leadership from Matabeleland South.