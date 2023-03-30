WATCH: Gem of natural wonder hidden in plain sight in Bulawayo

Maita Zizhou, Online Reporter

JEEPERS creepers!

The small hairs on the back of the necks of the three Chronicle reporters- one male and two female- rise and the journalists break out in goosebumps.

All manner of scary snakes slither around in colourful but foreboding beauty in rows of glass cages stretching as far as the eye could see.

The first impression the reporters get as they step into one of the most impressive museums in Southern Africa which ranks fourth in size among Africa’s museums is a strong earthy smell that assails their nostrils.

Despite having been briefed beforehand, nothing prepares the reporters for the array of deadly serpents in the department of herpetology- the study of snakes and amphibians- at the Natural History Museum in Bulawayo.

Located at the Centenary Park and built in 1962, the museum houses the largest preserved snake collection in Southern Africa,

So large is the collection that a record, which states that in 1982 all the natural science collections in Zimbabwe were moved here, is easy to believe.

Snakes, whose mere mention sends shivers down one’s spine like black mambas, the common house snake as well as vipers are at home in the circular cement and brick hall that is brown in colour, at the museum.

It is the first building one goes into, from the entrance of the bigger circular and green edifice that is the entire Museum.

Two life-size curios of giraffes greet visitors as they walk towards the entrance.

There is a peculiar peace and quiet here. Only the comforting chirruping of birds can be heard.

It is like a different world from the hustle and noisy bustle of traffic a stone’s throw away at Leopold Takawira Avenue.

Inside, Live snakes, which are kept for educational purposes and for protecting some of the species that are facing extinction, like the giant African Rock Python, blend into the menagerie that is lit by thermo-light.

The visually stunning Gabon viper (Bitis gabonica), Black mambas (Dendroaspis polylepis), Green mambas (Dendroaspis angusticeps) flick their tongues out in an eye-catching display of serpentine might and defiance.

The museum keeps the snakes as part of ongoing research on the species that is essential to understanding how snake venom casualties can be lessened or even be cured.

The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is divided into five regions and under the directorship of the Western Region is the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, the cultural aspects of the Matobo Hills, Khami World Heritage, Old Bulawayo, Heroes Acres, and all Monuments and Historical Buildings in Matabeleland. The museum has eight research departments; Arachnology and Invertebrates, Entomology, Ornithology, Mammalogy, Herpetology, Ichthyology, Geology, and Paleontology, Archaeology, and Monuments

From the coiled-up piles of African Rock Pythons that seem to not notice the presence of the reporters to the hyper-alert Black Mambas that immediately rear their heads as soon as they sense anyone approach, the adrenalin rush of being so close to the perceived apex predators is insane. The agility of the active snakes is a spectacle to behold.

The beautiful and “fat” Gabon Vipers are unmoved, seemingly unbothered by the presence of intruders. In African culture snakes are a taboo subject and are often killed on sight. The presence of live snakes at the museum is to equip the public with basic “snake etiquette.” For an unsuspecting visitor, the displays can be quite a shock because of the proximity with the snake enclosures. However, that is also the most exciting part about it all, the ability to see snakes from up close without fear of bites.

The most striking live snake on display is the Gabon viper, also known as the Gabon adder. The snake is a combination of light and dark brown, pink, and purple arranged in diamonds and stripes along its back. They are slow-moving creatures and nocturnal. Shockingly the snake, with a flat puff-adder like head, is native to Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands contrary to the misleading name.

The museum’s Herpetology department studies amphibians and reptiles. The presence of live snakes has made it more accessible to the public to learn about snakes and dispel common misconceptions about the cold-blooded creatures. The live displays allow for close interaction with the snakes.

The head of the herpetology department, Mrs Shiela Broadley, tells the crew that snakes are shy animals. For instance, the African Rock python despite its intimidating size avoids humans and will only attack when cornered.

The news crew breathes a collective sigh of relief when the tour is finally over.

It is a wonder of epic proportions that a majority of residents in the City of Queens and Kings are not aware of this gem of nature in their midst, which attracts researchers and tourists from all over the globe.

