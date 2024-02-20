WATCH: Government and development partners provide bicycles to enhance the mobility of childcare workers

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT and development partners are today handing over bicycles to childcare workers to enhance their mobility while conducting their duties.

The handover ceremony is being held at Plumtree Town Offices in Plumtree Town.

The childcare workers are community members who dedicate their lives to protecting children’s rights.

They monitor possible abuse of children’s rights before reporting to relevant departments.

They work closely with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Advocate Mercy Dinha is expected to preside over today’s event.

Save the Children, Orap and USAID are part of the organisations that have partnered with the Government in the event.