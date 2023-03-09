WATCH: International community endorses destination Zimbabwe #ITBBerlin2023

Minster of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu receives a trophy after being named the Tourism Minister of the Year for Southern Africa at the ITB in Berlin, Germany.

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

SCOOPING three international tourism awards at the ITB Berlin 2023 is a huge endorsement for destination Zimbabwe.

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mngaliso Ndhlovu said this after he bagged the best African Minister of Tourism of the year award on 8 March.

The country also grabbed the destination of the year Natural Beauty and Best professional destination Management awards.

“We are very excited that such procedures make the institutions recognise the efforts that Zimbabwe is doing. The beauty that Zimbabwe is doing is the destination of Natural Beauty so as the externals we are very excited,” said Min Ndhlovu.

The Minister was recognized by the Pacific Writers of Travel Association (PATWA).

"It's a huge endorsement for destination Zimbabwe. We are very excited that Such a prestigious institution can recognise the efforts that Zimbabwe is doing. The beauty that Zimbabwe is, I mean the destination of the year natural beauty…. as externals we are very excited," said the minister.

The PATWA International Travel Awards are handed out once a year in March at ITB Berlin, the world’s biggest travel and trade fair.

The PATWA International Travel Awards have earned a reputation as one of the most coveted and sought -after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 18th year since they were incepted in 1999.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations tha have excelled and or involved in the promotion of tourism from different sectors of the travel trade such as aviation, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, destinations, government bodies, tourism ministries and other service providers related directly or indirectly to the industry.

