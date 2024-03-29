WATCH : Kamativi Mine peels out of slumber

Nqobile Bhebhe in Kamativi

LIKE a phoenix, the giant Kamativi mining area in Hwange District in Matabeleland North, which was reduced to a ghost town following the closure of its tin mining operations in 1994 resulting in the loss of at least 3 000 jobs, is back on its feet.

Watch here : https://youtu.be/X3deZFx9YBs

Capitalising on renewed investor interest under the Second Republic and targeted lithium exploration spurred by the fast-growing lithium battery industry, Kamativi has emerged among potential game changers for the sector through its vast future mineral deposits.

The disused mine’s tailings dump has also been found to contain significant lithium ores, prompting renewed business interest and activity related to lithium that the new suitors are exploring.

Geological surveys suggest that Kamativi has higher lithium deposits and a mix of minerals such as tantalite, beryl, copper, beryllium, value spodumene, pearlite and limestone that could be economically exploited outside of tin.

A new investor, Kamativi Mining Company (KMC), has since re-opened the mine and expects to pump in about US$249 million into the lithium business.

Phase one of the mine is already successfully running and producing 300 000 tonnes of raw ore and 50 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum.

Phase two, which will ramp up production to 2,3 million tonnes of raw ore and 300 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum, is under construction.

Another firm, Bravura, a Pan-African company, has partnered with the Government in a 60/40 joint venture to extract spodumene concentrate, a source of lithium, from the old dumps at Kamativi.

Plans are to produce 30 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually and the development is expected to inject new life into the area, leveraging the growing demand for lithium, essential for the battery industry and transforming the once-sleepy mine into a site of economic activity.

Kamativi’s rebound is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward economic resurgence while promising to surpass its former glory, different stakeholders have said.

In separate interviews, locals said the opening of new mining ventures in Kamativi presents huge economic opportunities across various sectors such as the manufacturing industry, finance, education and various critical supply services.

For instance, financial institutions are needed to cater to salary payments and other banking services while council land is earmarked for economic activities, including housing and manufacturing.

Ward 11 Councillor, Mr Joshua Tshuma, said refocused mining at Kamativi will drive massive business in the area and impact positively on the broader national economy.

“With a population of about 8 000 people in the ward, this is a compelling case for real growth in the financial, commercial and retail sectors.

“We used to have two financial institutions servicing the community but they closed shop after the tin mining sector collapsed,” said Mr Tshuma.

“Given the emergence of two mines, there is a huge workforce that has to be catered for in terms of receiving their salaries and other banking services.

“For now, one financial institution has a mobile banking unit, which comes here during payday, just like today.

“The ideal situation is to have the bank and others opening up branches in Kamativi. As a council, we have land set aside for such economic activities.”

He said workers of various institutions, pensioners and ordinary residents seeking banking services have to travel to Hwange, Binga and Victoria Falls.

“So, I hope with the revival of Kamativi financial institutions will set up branches here,” he said.

The councillor also said chain retail outlets, wholesales, clothing stores and lodges should take advantage of the revival of Kamativi to invest and set up bases.

He said the Kamativi community’s combined buying power can sustain new investments in the area. A local businesswoman, Mrs Namatama Nchindo, said the business community appreciates the opening of mines as they are feeling the positive effect on livelihoods.

“The collapse of tin mines had a severe impact on small traders, nearly forcing us to close shops due to minimal business activity. We could go for a day having sold items worth only US$5,” she said.

“However, the arrival of the Chinese mine has breathed new life into Kamativi’s business landscape.

“Sales are now thriving and we are forced to close around 9PM due to demand for various products mostly from mine workers,” said Mrs Nchindo.

Traveling to distant areas such as Hwange and Binga for banking services is inconveniencing hence the need for local bank branches and establishment of wholesale firms to set up shop in Kamativi.

Traders are also actively seeking more land to expand their tuck shops, aiming to accommodate additional merchandise.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo, said as a province they were excited with the level of development at Kamativi.

“For the Kamativi community, the economic growth they are anticipating and witnessing is tremendous. The lithium firms that are opening up are transforming the face of not only Kamativi but the economic impact is going to be felt in Dete, Hwange, Binga, and even in Lupane,” said Minister Moyo.

“Youths who had no employment are being taken on board by the new mines. This is an exciting development.”

He said when the new mines were given licences to operate, the issue of giving first preference to locals was stressed and tight monitoring measures were put in place.

He warned unscrupulous people who might want to flock to Kamativi posing as recruitment agents that there is no room for such tendencies.

“No recruiting agents will have free reign in Kamativi. That won’t happen. The mining firms have proper recruiting channels and the process involves local leadership. So, people bent on duping prospective workers are put on notice,” said Minister Moyo.

He encouraged the firms to diligently implement social corporate responsibility strategies to benefit the community.

“The mining ventures involve transportation of heavy equipment and products that might damage roads infrastructure.

“We appeal to the firm to work closely with Government departments to periodically rehabilitate road networks,” said Cde Moyo.

A 3,5km access road has been opened and surfaced. The road is a diversion from the Cross Dete-Binga Road to pave the way for the mine extraction while the road that connects the mine through Kamativi Police Station has also been tarred. Vast stretches of power lines have been erected.