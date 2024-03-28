WATCH : Kamativi Mining Company sets up sporting facility to nurture rural talent

Nqobile Bhebhe in Kamativi

KAMATIVI Mining Company (KMC) is setting up a standard sporting facility at Kamativi Secondary School to nurture sporting talent for the rural community.

Preliminary works have commerned at the school football field.

This is part of the lithium focused mining firm’s Coorporate Social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

On Wednesday, KMC public relations officer, Mr Mehluli Moyo told Chronicle that they are targeting upgrading existing facilities for the benefit of not only the school but the community at large.

‘Looking at our local secondary school (Kamativi Secondary School) we are upgrading the sporting field to give them a standard sporting facility that is going to be used by the school and the community.

“The facility is for physical education and other sporting disciplines,” said Mr Moyo.

“As a company we believe there is abundant raw talent in various sporting codes not only in Kamativi but in close areas such as Binga and Hwange.

“So we want to contribute in sporting development of children who might not be academically gifted,” he said.

Mr Moyo noted that with the positive support they are getting from the community the sporting project and other social initiatives are on the right path.

The Chinese-led KMC has been working on several CSR initiatives to revitalise the town.

Efforts include installing solar-powered boreholes for clean water, donating lithium batteries for power at the local clinic, and promising employment opportunities for the community as the lithium mining operations scale up.