WATCH: US$400k cloud seeding programme launched

Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe Senior Cloud Seeder Mr Norman Duri explains how cloud seeding is done during cloud seeding programme launch at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday

GOVERNMENT has launched a US$400 000 cloud seeding programme to induce more rains to boost agriculture productivity across the country as part of efforts to mitigate adverse effects of El Nino weather conditions.

Cloud seeding is a scientifically approved rainfall enhancement method that involves the deliberate introduction of hydrophilic substances into the atmosphere to stimulate the formation of rain droplets through the enhancement of existing clouds, ultimately leading to increased rainfall.

The country is in the middle of the El Nino phenomenon whose weather conditions include prolonged dry spells and low rainfall.

Already, some parts of the country are reeling from the adverse effects of El Nino, which has contributed to some farmers delaying planting while the Matabeleland region and Masvingo Province are recording livestock drought-related deaths.

As part of the cloud seeding initiative, two aircraft from Central Air Transport Services (CATS) have been deployed.

One of them is stationed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo covering southern parts of the country, while another will be based at Charles Prince Airport in Harare covering the northern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), under the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, is leading the programme.

The aircraft that will be operating in the southern parts of the country landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after 3PM yesterday and is expected to commence cloud seeding today.

Deputy director for the Meteorological Services in charge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) Engineer Pomokai Mazhara, who was representing the permanent secretary Professor Prosper Matondi, said the programme began with the cloud seeding conducted in the northern parts of the country yesterday following a test-run the previous day.

He said the programme is being implemented in line with national development policies.

“This programme will be jointly done for both the northern and southern regions of the country and is expected to take advantage of the current cloudy conditions to induce more rainfall,” said Eng Mazhara.

“The cloud-seeding process is a national priority under the National Development Strategy 1. More so during this season as reaffirmed by His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa in the last Cabinet meeting of 2023.”

He said the ministry carried out preparedness test runs on Sunday where it deployed the two aircraft to Chinhoyi and Mazowe. Eng Mazhara said Government is working towards adopting drone technology for effective cloud seeding at a lesser cost.

“The method used in Zimbabwe currently is aerial cloud-seeding, which involves dispersing cloud seeding agents from an aircraft, with the seeding agents being released either directly into the cloud or into the air below the cloud. Moving forward, we will strive to improve our cloud-seeding technologies to incorporate drones, as is now the practice in most countries,” he said.

Eng Mazhara said the adoption of technologies will eliminate risks encountered by meteorologists who sometimes are forced to brave turbulent weather conditions to ensure they accomplish their mission.

He said the programme will be led by six cloud seeders and that only one female based in Bulawayo was brave enough to implement cloud seeding while commending Government for increasing the staff complement in the department.

“Currently, there are four in Harare and two in Bulawayo, making a total of six personnel. Of the six, there is one female who has braved the turbulent sky conditions in which cloud-seeding is conducted,” said Eng Mazhara. “These staff members are adequately prepared and ready. We also have forecasters. These are usually meteorologists trained in weather forecasting.

“They have an understanding of cloud physics, satellite imagery, radar imagery for now, and casting among other specialities. Late last year, the ministry, through Treasury concurrence, was able to fill in 14 vacant posts to help increase the number of meteorologists within the MSD to almost 20.”

Eng Mazhara said the cloud seeding programme is highly dependent on the availability of the appropriate weather conditions and cannot be performed under certain circumstances.

He said the Government has availed adequate funding to ensure the programme is fully implemented.

“This is a national programme and every year we get a budget of US$400 000. Normally, it is enough to suffice for a six-month rainfall season. With the El Nino season, rain is erratic and we are saying every chance that we get and when we are having any cloud-bearing precipitation we want to capitalize on that so that we maximize,” said Eng Mazhara.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority has said the rains being recorded in most parts of the country have seen national dam levels rising to 81 percent but Bulawayo’s supply dams remain critically low with Umzingwane Dam still 5 percent full.

