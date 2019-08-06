Wayne Rooney signs player-coach deal

Derby County have completed the sensational signing of Wayne Rooney on an 18-month contract from DC United, which will start in January 2020.

Rooney joins in a player-coach capacity on an 18-month deal with an option for a further year and brings an end to his time in Major League Soccer after joining in June 2018.

Derby have signed a new record-breaking sponsorship deal off the back of the signing with gambling firm and shirt sponsors 32Red. Rooney will wear No 32 shirt.

Rooney said: “I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with.

“I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy.”

The 33-year-old Rooney was pictured at Heathrow Airport yesterday morning as he arrived back from the United States to seal his return to English football.

West Brom were looking to hijack Derby’s move for Rooney but the former England captain has agreed to join the setup under Phillip Cocu.

Cocu said: “Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer. It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch.

“He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.”

Rooney has been a huge hit in MLS since joining DC United from Everton last summer.

He has 23 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances for DC, leading the club from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to the play-offs last year.

Rooney added: “I remain fully focused on giving my all for the team for the rest of this season and repaying the support shown by the Black-and-Red faithful by hopefully delivering an MLS Cup to Audi Field.”

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairmen, said: ‘After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties.

“Wayne is an exceptional leader and one of the most iconic players to play the game, so we look forward to his continued contributions to the team this season.”

Rooney was allowed leave to return to England on holiday recently for ‘a mental and physical break” by coach Ben Olsen.

It’s understood the deal will cost around £100 000 per week and will be supported by commercial sponsors as Derby work to comply with financial fair play guidelines.

Derby chairman Mel Morris shed some light on the deal to land Rooney in an interview with talkSPORT Wednesday.

“We understood he was keen to come back to the UK and of course we looked at it and decided if we could do something on the back of that,” Morris said.

“The key to me was the conversation that he had with Phillip Cocu. That was critical to the interest Wayne has had.” — Dailymailonline.