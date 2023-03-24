Wealth creation principles: The blessing of God

Genesis 1 verse 28

Then God blessed them and God said to them, “Be fruitful multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish if the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

God does not begin any project with man before He blesses them. He has to bless you first for you to operate any project He is giving you. God created the earth, He put fish, meat and everything you are seeing today for us to enjoy. For you to enjoy those things you need to be licensed. For you to operate effectively on earth there must be a blessing upon your life.

The word “blessing” in Hebrew is BARACH which means an empowerment to prosper, a license for you to prosper. Then a curse is the opposite of a blessing, an empowerment for one to fail. It depends with what you do in the spiritual realm whether you get a blessing or a curse. Today we start on a teaching on how you can get the blessing.

After the flood came in the time of Noah, the earth is new again and God had to bless Noah again Genesis 9 verse 1, the same words He pronounced on Adam and Eve. The blessing of God is immaterial; it is not tangible.

The blessing of the Lord is not that car, or a house. No, that one is not a blessing but a car is a product of the blessing.

It is a result of the blessing. Money is not a blessing, it is just a product of the blessing. The blessing is spiritual. It’s like wearing a gown, being endowed. You must know how it comes.

Genesis 27 Isaac, old in age, gives an instruction that Esau hunts and prepares a savoury meal such as the father loved.

Then when the father ate, he was to release a blessing meaning a blessing does not just come on a silver platter. There are some things that you have to do so that you are blessed.