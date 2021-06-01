Woman in court for peddling porno

Judge Jarachara, Chronicled Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman appeared in court for sending pornographic material to a WhatsApp group.

Naomi Dube of Gwabalanda suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Marrygold Ndlovu on Friday facing charges of cyber-crime.

Prosecuting, Miss Ashley Dube said sometime in May this year the police received a tip-off that various nude pictures of Dube were seen on a WhatsApp group of a local hotel’s patrons.

“A follow up was made and it was established that Dube intentionally took the nude pictures and sent them to a WhatsApp group. Investigations were made leading to the arrest of Dube.”

When asked, Dube indicated that she took the nude pictures.

During investigations police discovered more pornographic videos and nude photos from Dube’s cellphone.

She was remanded to today for [email protected]