Woman loses US$10 000 to armed robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu , Chronicle Reporter

A BEITBRIDGE woman lost US$10 000 to two armed robbers who masqueraded as buyers of a vehicle she was selling after she offered them overnight accommodation.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred last Monday in Mapolovele Village.

He said Ms Prisca Muleya (33) and her husband had placed an advert on various WhatsApp groups for the sale of their vehicle and the two men arrived at their home under the pretext of buying the vehicle.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Mapolovele Village in Beitbridge. Ms Muleya and her husband advertised that they were selling a car on various WhatsApp groups. The two suspects arrived at the home under the pretext of buying the vehicle and only found her. She invited the two men to wait for her husband who further delayed to return until it was night.

“Ms Muleya then offered the two men a place to sleep. During the night they budged into her bedroom while she was asleep and demanded cash while armed with a pistol. They took US$10 000 and fled into the night. Her husband returned home a few hours later and they reported the matter to the police,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

He urged members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money in their homes.

“As police, we urge people to desist from keeping large sums of money in their homes as they will be putting their lives at risk. People should also be careful of strangers and not trust them. Members of the public should also be careful about whom they tell sensitive information such as the valuables they have,” he said. — @DubeMatutu.