Young Igwe to celebrate birthday with album release

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Sungura musician Peter Moyo is set to release his fifth offing today as he celebrates his birthday.

Young Igwe, as he is known by his fans, has been working on the album, Maricho KwaMoyo for a while and is finally ready to share it with fans.

The album has seven tracks, Mukundi Wangu, Kutaura Nedenga, Sirivhiya, Moses Ndizarurire, Rufu, Chinokanganwa Idemo and Mwana Wedangwe. Featured artistes include Freeman, Madiz and Baba Harare. Produced by Oscar “Oskid” Chamba and Knowledge Nkoma, the album will be released virtually.

The artiste said the decision to drop the album on his birthday was a ‘unique’ way of celebrating his birthday.

“I wanted to celebrate my birthday with an album release as this sounded unique. I’ve never done this before and when the chance came by I took it and decided to go for a double celebration,” said Moyo.

Since taking over from his late father, Tongai Moyo, Young Igwe has released four albums, Mushonga Mukuru (2013), Mabasa aMwari (2015), Mopao Mokonzi (2017) and Mwana weMurozvi (2019).