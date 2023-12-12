Zanu-PF scoffs at constitutional amendment claims

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZANU-PF secretary general, Dr Obert Mpofu, has scoffed at claims by opposition elements that the ruling party was pushing for a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be in a position to amend the Constitution.

Various opposition-linked elements have been claiming that the recalls rocking the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) that led to the National Assembly and local authority by-elections were being engineered by Zanu-PF as part of its grand plan to eventually have an advantageous two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“It is just foolish talk (constitutional amendment), we didn’t cause these by-elections. As Zanu-PF, our duty was to simply react to the calls for democracy and constitutional adherence after by-elections were proclaimed due to recalls in the CCC because of their in-house wars, which we have totally nothing to do with,” said Dr Mpofu.

He said if there was any need to amend the Constitution, the party would not hesitate but due Parliamentary and transparent process will be followed.

“The process of amending a constitution is clear and if there is indeed any need to execute that process, we will do it. But, crucially, following the due Parliamentary process, there must be very strong reasons for that,” said Dr Mpofu.

“Those uttering such unfounded claims of us pushing for a two-thirds majority are just being mischievous. The harmonised elections were done in August, people went to parliament and as Zanu-PF, we never recalled anyone to cause a by-election, instead it’s CCC who went on a recall tirade so why are we being smuggled into their chaos, abasiyekele thina,” said Dr Mpofu.

The by-elections were held on Saturday in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South while in Harare’s Mabvuku-Tafara, Cde Pedzisai Scot Sakupwanya of Zanu-PF went in unopposed.

Zanu-PF won seven of the nine Parliamentary seats that were proclaimed vacant following the recall of the legislators by the CCC.

CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu instigated the recalls on the grounds that the concerned legislators and councillors had ceased to be members of their party

In the contested constituencies, Zanu-PF bagged Bulawayo South after former Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi reclaimed the seat he had lost in August, getting 1 608 votes against CCC’s James Sithole who obtained 1 130.

The party also won Cowdray Park where Cde Arthur Mujeyi polled 1 765 votes compared to 1 560 that Vusumuzi Chirwa of CCC got.

In Nketa constituency, Cde Albert Mavunga got 1 550 votes while Mr Ambrose Sibindi of CCC got 1 439 votes. Zanu-PF lost Mzilikazi-Mpopoma where Cde Dzingai Kamamba polled 1 097 votes compared to the winner Mr Charles Moyo of CCC who received 1 632 votes and Lobengula–Magwegwe after Mr Tendayi Nyathi of CCC managed 1 648 votes with Cde Wenziwe Dube of Zanu-PF getting 1 318.

Two constituencies in Matabeleland North — Binga North and Lupane East — went to the revolutionary party where Cde Muchimba Chineka got 9 862 votes while his rival Ms Judith Sibanda of CCC got 1 003 votes.

In Lupane East Cde Phathisiwe Machagu garnered 6 863 votes against CCC’s candidate Mr David Nyathi who got 1 750.

In Beitbridge West in Matabeleland South, Cde Thusani Ndou polled 4 929 votes compared to 366 and 255 that voted for an independent candidate, Mr Brendan Blessing Dube and Mr Thoriso Moyo of Zapu respectively.

In both Matabeleland North constituencies, the party recorded an increase in figures from what it garnered in the August elections.

Zanu-PF also gained four council seats, three in Bulawayo and one in Masvingo.

During the peaceful August 23 harmonised elections, Zanu-PF bagged 136 of the 210 constituencies, before taking Gutu West in a by-election and seven during last Saturday’s by-elections.

The ruling party now has 184 legislators (144 voted, 33 proportional representation women, and seven youth quota) out of 280.

Zanu-PF now expects to wrestle more seats from the pending February 3, 2024 by-elections to be held in Pelandaba Tshabalala, Goromonzi South, Chegutu West, Mkoba North, Seke, and Zvimba East.