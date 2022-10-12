Zanu-PF youth stalwart dies

12 Oct, 2022 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Zanu-PF youth stalwart dies The late Cde E Sibanda

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZANU-PF has announced death of an administrative director within the party – Cde Elias Sibanda who died earlier today.

Cde Sibanda, age not given but originally from Binga, was one of the directors in the party’s Administration.

“He died early this morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after being unwell for some time. His condition reportedly kept deteriorating until he succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in the early hours of Wednesday, the party said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed the death of Cde Sibanda and said the party had lost a hardworking cadre.

“He was one of our directors and administration officer. Cde Sibanda was a hardworking young man and his death has dealt a blow to the party,” said Cde Mpofu.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo said Cde Sibanda was a key youth member for the province.

 

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting