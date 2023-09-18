Zebra Revolution Put Nine Past Herentals To Return To Top Of Bulawayo Province Division Two

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZEBRA Revolution Football Football Club returned to the top of the Bulawayo Province Division Two after schooling Herentals 9-0 at home.

Left full back Admire Mchawarira said that he was happy for his team after having won the match, but warned that they should guard against complacency.

“We won the match by a huge margin but that does not mean that we should relax. We won 11-0 in the first leg against them but for most of the time this season, we have found ourselves in second position, therefore it is important that we do not relax and understand that whether we win by nine or 10 goals, we only get three points,” said Mchawarira.

Chicken Inn who were the log leaders going to the weekend were shocked 2-1 at home by 13th placed Bantu Leopards to surrender their place on top of the log in a season that has been a two-horse race.

Midfielder and talisman Michael Ndlovu said that it is important that they regain their focus and quickly bounce back.

“It was natural that at some point we will lose matches, we understand that. The most important thing now is how much we re-group and regain our focus with the hope that the defeat at home will give us the necessary motivation to go to the next match with the hunger to win and quickly bounce back in these critical moments,” said Ndlovu.

Mkhokheli Dube’s men now hold a one-point lead over Guide Goddard’s Chicken Inn.

In other matches, fourth placed Nust Football Club picked up a hard fought 1-0 win over Bulawayo City away at Barbourfields Stadium to potentially keep their promotion hopes alive.

Fixtures will return this weekend with Zebra Revolution hosting Nust FC being the highlight of this weekend’s matches with the three points being vital for both sides if they are to keep their promotion hopes alive.