Zera increases petrol, diesel prices

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced the latest jump in fuel prices effective today.

The price of blend petrol has increased by five cents to US$1,59 per litre from US$1,54 while diesel price has risen by six cents to sell at US$1,68 per litre from US$1,62.

The energy regulator has pegged the new price for diesel in local currency at $1 315,09 per litre up from $1 188,77 while that of petrol rose to $1 241,01 from $1 124,61.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E5. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” said Zera in a statement.