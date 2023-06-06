ZERA warns against illegal fuel dealers

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has warned the public to desist from illegally engaging unlicensed petroleum dealers saying it could compromise the quality of the product while putting the public at risk.

This comes as some illegal fuel dealers have been advertising through social media that they are selling petroleum.

The Chronicle previously unearthed petroleum smuggling activities especially along Plumtree Border Post area amid revelations that some of the smugglers mainstream the selling of smuggled petroleum.

In a statement, Zera said anyone found selling petroleum illegally will be prosecuted.

“It has come to the attention of the Zera that there are some illegal fuel dealers offering fuel for sale to retailers and the public via social media. Trade in petroleum products is a regulated activity which must be conducted in terms of relevant licenses and license conditions,” read the statement.

“In terms of the Petroleum Act Cap 13:22, no person other than a licensed petroleum company shall procure or sell or produce petroleum products in the country. Therefore, be advised that it is a serious offence for any unlicensed company to carry out an activity in the petroleum industry without the requisite license.”

It said it is a breach of license conditions for a licensed petroleum retail company to buy petroleum products from a company that is not licensed to procure/import or wholesale petroleum products.

Zera said it is engaging law enforcement agents in dealing with the issue.

“Zera takes the issue of illegal fuel trading seriously as it endangers quality of product and safety of the public whilst creating an uneven playing field in the industry. Zera is working with relevant Government agencies to curtail this malpractice,” read the statement.

“The authority would like to strongly warn that any unlicensed person found trading fuel will be prosecuted. In addition, any licensed petroleum company found buying fuel from an unlicensed wholesaler will have their license cancelled.”

It encouraged petroleum retail companies to verify the authenticity of any company that may be offering fuel for sale in a suspicious manner.

“The list of all licensed petroleum companies is available on the Zera website www.zera.co.zw. Zera would like to urge the petroleum companies and the public to report anyone they suspect to be illegally doing business in the petroleum industry as soon as they receive such information,” reads the statement.

[email protected]