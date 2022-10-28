Zhombe man mauled by crocodile

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A ZHOMBE man is feared dead after a crocodile dragged him into Gweru River on Monday.

Mutsa Muchenje, whose age was not given, was reportedly fishing in a makeshift canoe with friends when disaster struck.

Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit Chairperson, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the incident saying the crocodile was domiciled at a dam at Arda Fair Acres in Dendera.

“We received a report of a man who was mauled by a crocodile on Monday while fishing with others. They were using a makeshift canoe when the crocodile attacked. Others managed to escape unhurt but Muchenje could not and was dragged into the water,” said Mr Mpungu.

He said the search for the remains were still ongoing.

“His remains were yet to be found but the community together with Zimparks as well as Zibagwe Rural District Council rangers are seized with the matter as we speak,” said Mr Mpungu.

