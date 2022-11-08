Zim continues charm offensive at World Travel Market in London

Hon Rwodzi meeting and greeting industry experts yesterday at the Zimbabwe Stand at the WTM in London

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE continues its charm offensive at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) where local tourism industry players are engaged in business-to-business engagements with potential buyers.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Ms Winnnie Muchanyuka are part of the delegation that comprise 10 industry players.

The team is on a mission to entice the European market to visit Zimbabwe after the catastrophic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-day showcase began on Monday under the theme: ‘Reconnect, Rebuild, Renovate’ and is highly expected to provide massive business and networking opportunities for different destinations of the world.

In her remarks, Ms Muchanyuka said: “Destination Zimbabwe’s participation at WTM London mainly focuses on reengaging and engaging key source markets after a long period of international travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Engagements such as these will work towards boosting the recovery of international tourism, regain the lost market share and build confidence on destination Zimbabwe in key source markets of the world.” she said.

The United Kingdom is the second largest overseas source market for Zimbabwe after the United States of America. Zimbabwe last participated at WTM London in 2018.

…more to follow