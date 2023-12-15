Zim delegation studying SA’s Border Management Authority

A ZIMBABWEAN delegation is in South Africa for a four-day visit to benchmark on how Pretoria managed to establish a single Border Management Authority.

The visit comes days after the two countries engaged in a public spat, after South Africa announced that it had intercepted over 400 children who were being trafficked from Zimbabwe.

South Africa established the Border Management Authority earlier this year, specifically to control movement at the country’s pourus boarders, following concerns over illegal migration.

Harare is also working on a bill which, once enacted by parliament, will establish the Zimbabwe Border Ports Authority.

The Commissioner of South Africa’s Border Management Authority, Mike Masiapato, says the bilateral meeting is informed by the two countries’ mutual interest to preserve their national security imperatives.

Journalists were not allowed to ask questions, but Masiapato and Dube agreed that the matter of the 443 trafficked children reportedly intercepted by South African authorities and returned to Zimbabwe, will also be up for discussion.

