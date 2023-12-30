Zimbabwe donates US$ 35 000 to Embassy of Palestine

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava hands over a donation of US$35 000 to Palestinian Ambassador Tamer Almassri on behalf of the Government at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. Assisting is acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry Ambassador Rofina Chikava. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Ivan Zhakata, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe has donated US$35 000 to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe to support its operations in the country.

The donation complements a donation sent to the State of Palestine through the United Nations to help Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In over 80 days, Israel’s war against Palestinians has claimed nearly 30 000 people as of yesterday, with the bulk of those killed being civilians, including over 11 000 children, nearly 6 00 women, about 500 health personnel and 101 journalists.

Over 56 000 Palestinians have been injured with hundreds of them in a critical condition, said Euro-Med Monitor. Yesterday, about 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack on a residential building in Rafah, as Israel continues to defy the voices of the progressive world to immediately and unconditionally stop the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said the Government saw it fit to extend a cash donation to the Embassy of the State of Palestine to assist with its day-to-day operations.

“The donation is not much, but it is a gesture by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe to see the Embassy of the State of Palestine functioning as usual,” he said.

“It is this kind of camaraderie that has continued to subsist to this day. Zimbabwe has benefited from technical assistance from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine International Cooperation Agency through provision of agricultural expertise, the training programmes, water security and health services, among others.”

Ambassador Shava said it was his fervent hope that the relations between the two countries would continue to grow stronger for mutual benefit.

The strong relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine will continue to grow despite the machinations of detractors who wish the two countries to fail, added Ambassador Shava.

Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri thanked President Mnangagwa for the donation.

He said it will go a long way in enhancing the Embassy’s operations.

“We consider ourselves as comrades as we consider Zimbabwe as our second home,” he said.

“We highly appreciate the help we have received from Zimbabwe and we always say that the relationship between Zimbabwe and Palestine is more than political.

“We connect the struggle of the Israeli occupation with the struggle of Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions. Israel does not respect international law and this is similar to what Zimbabwe is facing against the illegal sanctions.”

Ambassador Almassri said they highly appreciate the support they were getting from Zimbabwe.