Zimbabwe ease past Canada in Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE eased past Canada in their International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-50s World Cup after registering a 76 runs triumph at Van der Stel Cricket Club in Cape Town, South Africa yesterday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 205/6 in their 45 overs and went on to bowl out their opponents for 127 runs in 38.4 overs to go two points clear at the top of Group A.

Murray Goodwin top scored for Zimbabwe after he made 100 runs off 129 deliveries before he was run out while Stuart Carlisle scored a half century, finishing on 59 runs from 85 balls before he retired hurt as the two helped put up a decent score for the bowlers to defend.

Aarif Talati’s unbeaten 52 runs from 90 deliveries was not enough to take Canada through the finish line as Zimbabwean bowlers, led by Darshan Vaghmaria put in a brilliant effort with the ball. Vaghmaria finished with figures of 4-17 in nine overs while Mark Burmester, Michael Van Staden, Gavin Lindsay and Walton all took one scalp each to guide Zimbabwe to their fourth win in five matches.

Zimbabwe have eight points while second placed New Zealand have six. Zimbabwe’s next game will be against sixth placed Australia tomorrow at Rondebosch Cricket Club. – @brandon_malvin