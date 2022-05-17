Zimbabwe has adequate sugar stocks – industry

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The country has adequate sugar stocks for the local market as the industry has been operating smoothly without any interruptions in its production chain, the Zimbabwe Sugar Association has said.

In response to reports claiming that there is a looming shortage of sugar due to the suspension of production by the country’s leading producer, Tongaat Hulett, the association said it “does not expect any disturbances to sugarcane farming, sugar production or distribution logistics which are currently in place.”

“We wish to advise all our valid stakeholders that these reports are unfounded and incorrect,” said the association chairman Mr Muchadeyi Masunda in a statement.

“There are adequate stocks of all types of sugar within the country following the successful resumption of the milling season in April 2022.

“The sugar industry has been operating smoothly without any interruptions and does not expect any disturbances to sugarcane farming, sugar production or the distribution logistics which are currently in place.”

The association said it remains committed to producing enough sugar for the local market.

@nqobilebhebhe