Zimbabwe heavyweight boxer Bulawayo Bomber yet to return to the gym in SA

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African-based Zimbabwean heavyweight pugilist Elvis Moyo says he will not rush into the gym despite that country’s government scaling down to Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions, giving gyms a clearance to open doors.

Moyo, who kept himself busy during the lockdown training at home, will only return to the gym in three weeks’ time and intends to use this period to monitor how the fitness centres cope with the changes.

The Bulawayo Bomber, who weighs 140kgs is confident of shedding off 20kgs once he returns to the gym.

“I’ve been idling, trying to stay fit by running at the park during lockdown. I’m at 140kg and I need to shed off weight because scaling down to Level 2 means there’s a possibility that once borders open, I might get a short notice fight in Dubai. Already, my agents in Kosovo and Kenya said a heavyweight boxer in Dubai has made inquiries about my availability and that fight depends on opening of borders,” said Moyo.

He said he will increase the tempo of his training programme once dates for the fight are confirmed.

With boxing having resumed in Europe where intercontinental fights are still banned, Moyo’s hopes of getting a fight are firmly pinned on the Dubai bill.

“Once I start sparring sessions, I’ll only need a maximum of two weeks to shed weight. I’m only doing about 10 percent of proper training by running and I know that with intensive training, I can lose 20kg which is fat and water in a week. However, despite being 140kg, I still move very fast and you’ll be surprised at things I do,” said Moyo.

– @ZililoR