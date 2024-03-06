Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to host training seminars for exhibitors ahead of 2024 event

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is set to host training seminars for exhibitors ahead of the 2024 trade showcasing event, which will be held from the 23rd to the 27th of April.

Addressing journalists at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center today, ZITF board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said the training seminars are meant to guide businesspeople on how to exhibit effectively and realise a positive return on their exhibition investment.

“Next week we will be hosting a training seminar for all exhibitors on how to exhibit effectively and realise a positive return on their exhibition investment.

“The informative and interactive session will take place on Wednesday 13 March 2024 at the Rainbow Towers in Harare from 09:00am – 12:30pm at a concessionary fee of US$50 per person,” he said.

“This seminar will provide valuable insights and guidance to exhibitors on optimising their exhibition strategies and effectively showcasing their products and services.”

He said it presents an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to enhance their skills and knowledge in presenting their offerings to a diverse audience and potential business partners.

The training is also expected to be held in Bulawayo with the dates expected to be announced in due course.

