Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency’s Bulawayo office processes 66 licences

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) new Southern Region Office in Bulawayo processed 66 licenses during the last quarter of 2023, the latest agency report shows.

Of the total, 40 were new licenses and 26 renewals in addition to processing 42 inquiries.”

ZIDA is the Government’s investment promotion agency, responsible for facilitating domestic and foreign investment in the country.

In its fourth-quarter report, the agency noted that the Bulawayo was commissioned in October 2023 and its establishment is seen as a positive step towards enhancing investment promotion and facilitating the ease of doing business in the southern region.

It provides a one-stop shop for investors, offering a range of services, including business registration, licensing, and investment advice.

ZIDA notes that the office plays a vital role in attracting and supporting investment in Masvingo, Midlands, and Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Bulawayo provinces.

Zida offers incentives to investors and undertakes all that makes Zimbabwe a safe investment destination.

It co-ordinates investment projects by taking advantage of existing national synergies. The agency provides a one-stop shop investment centre that facilitates, licenses and operationalises investments.

The establishment of Zida is one of the success stories of the New Dispensation’s economic reforms aimed at rejuvenating the productive sector and creating more jobs.

The grand plan is to realise an upper middle-income economy by 2030.