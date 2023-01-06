Zimbabwe named among top tourist destinations for 2023

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has been named as one of the top destination spots for 2023 by international publication Washington Post with Victoria Falls being the most booked spot.

In an article titled “The top travel destinations for 2023,” according to experts”, Zimbabwe is named with South Africa, Namibia and Zambia as a top destination for African Safari.

Other countries worldwide including Italy, Egypt, Japan, Costa Rica and Mexico are also included in top spots for holidaymakers.

“Keeping with the once-in-a-lifetime theme, Brian Pentek, owner of Luxe Life Travel, says “Africa is huge,” for his clients.

“Most are going in multigenerational groups who use the trip as graduation presents or family reunions. They may be going to Cape Town, South Africa, as well as Botswana (for game reserves) or Rwanda for gorilla trekking.

“In addition to safaris, Salvadore incorporates ways to experience local culture, or check out the food and drink scenes, for his clients in Africa, or bush camping instead of staying in luxury lodges. In 2023, he’s sending travellers to Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia — a country listed as one of the top up-and-coming travel spots in a summary compiled by Scott Dunn luxury travel planners.

“The most-booked destinations for Niarra Travel also include South Africa, Victoria Falls (which sits on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe) and Kenya, while trips to the Serengeti in Tanzania dominate reservations for Deeper Africa. The company’s owner, Karen Zulauf, said she has noticed upcoming travellers are more interested in adding active excursions like “walking safaris, mountain biking, horseback riding, you name it,” read the article.

Read more about the destinations here by clicking this link https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/tips/2023-travel-trends-destinations/