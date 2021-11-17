Zimbabwe ready to host the International Conference of African Cultures

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE country is prepared to host the International Conference of African Cultures (ICAC) which will be held virtually from November 23 to 25.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations were now at an advanced stage.

“Cabinet received and considered an update on the state of preparedness to host the International Conference of African Cultures (ICAC) as presented by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Honourable Dr. Kirsty Coventry. The nation is informed that preparations for the hosting of the conference are at an advanced stage of completion,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “The conference will be in hybrid format, that is, both physical and virtual attendance by 34 delegates from Zimbabwe and the African continent. The conference will be live streamed on all social media platforms. The public is informed that there will be a visual exhibition running with the theme “Looking back and looking towards the future: Celebrating Africa in Africa.”

