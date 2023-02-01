Zimbabwe records 129 Covid-19 cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 129 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 105 from 100.

No deaths were recorded during the period and 71 new recoveries were reported from all 10 provinces.

According to the daily situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 913 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative to 6 599 601.

“Another 443 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 962 410 while 759 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 303 187. As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 262 563 cases, 255 727 recoveries and 5 658 deaths,” read the report.

