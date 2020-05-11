Zimbabwe’s Cook Off gets Netflix nod

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwean award-winning film Cook Off is set to be shown on Netflix, the world’s leading Internet entertainment service which has more than 160 million subscribers.

Cook Off a 2017 comedy film that was produced by Joe Njagu, written and directed by Tomas Brickhill, features Tendaiishe Chitima, Jessesi Mungoshi, Eddie Sandifolo, Chirikure Chirikure and popular rapper Tendai Nguni affectionately known as ‘Tehn Diamond’. It is a tale of a single mother who enters a reality cooking show. The odds are seemingly against her as she battles with top chefs when she has no professional culinary experience.

Producer Njagu said he was excited adding that they will soon announce the date of the screening.

“We’ll be announcing the release date very soon. We can’t wait to share this feel-good movie with the world. At first, we were worried about releasing it during the current pandemic, but then decided that people might appreciate the distraction and entertainment.

“We’ve been lucky to be able to screen the film in a number of countries around the world, including at festivals in South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Botswana and Zambia. We’ve also screened at festivals in the US, the UK, France, Belgium, Russia, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, which is where we had our international premiere,” Njagu said.

He said Netflix bought the film, but could not disclose the amount.

Commenting on the films latest achievement, Brickhill said he was proud as this is a first for the local film and television industry.

“We are really proud of this achievement. This shows the talent and hard work every member of the cast and crew brought to this film,” Brickhill said.

He said the film’s vigorous marketing in different countries where it was shown had helped it clinch the Netflix deal.

“Cook Off was selected to screen at a number of international film festivals including Rotterdam, Seattle, Durban, Nairobi and PAFF in Los Angeles. It really helped to give the film great exposure although we could not afford to go to all the festivals.

“We made some really helpful connections at the ones we could go to and these helped us to secure the distribution deal,” said Brickhill.

He said this was a great opportunity for the local film industry as this (Netflix premiere) will open more doors for other producers and filmmakers.

“We know there is a wealth of talent in Zimbabwe and we encourage our friends in the industry to keep creating. It is also important to maintain a really high standard in the work that we do, if we are to appeal to international platforms.”

Brickhill said even though they did not have much of a budget for Cook Off, the cast and crew were total professionals as they took the film as an opportunity to showcase their talents, which seems to have paid off.

Zimbabweans could not contain their excitement with actors, television producers, diplomats and celebrities among others congratulating the crew.