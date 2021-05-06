ZimBHO: Revamped Harris Executive Lodge reopens

Mthabisi Tshuma

THE reopening of Harris Executive Lodge in the central business district has become the buzz of town as its exclusivity and family-friendly environment is enticing guests.

Harris Executive Lodge recently underwent massive renovations to bring the modern natural atmosphere, inside and out, as the lodge seeks to increase accommodation capacity with the growth of domestic tourism in the country.

Last year, the country launched the ZimBHO! #Vakatsha campaign to encourage locals to visit various tourist destinations in the country with Harris Executive Lodge heeding this call by revamping their joint to make it modern and more appealing.

Harris Executive Lodge manager, Farasia Dube said the reopening of the lodge last month which comes at a time the city is preparing to host the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will certainly boost the leisure sector.

“The renovations came about with a modern look that gives pleasure and feel of being home away from home. With this revamp, we’ve also created employment for over five locals at our lodge that has 10-executive rooms. With this investment, we hope to bring about change in the tourism sector as the country is working on reviving its tourism,” said Dube. – @mthabisi_mthire