Zimparks ranger dies in accident

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A ZIMBABWE National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) ranger died on the spot, while a woman and her baby were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Manjolo along the Binga-Kamativi road.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident which occurred on Saturday at the 124km peg.

She said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the accident after the Zimparks service vehicle with five passengers that was being driven by Mr Ketumetsi Prince Malame (30) overturned.

“On 23 May Ketumetsi Prince Malame of Bellevue in Bulawayo and employed by Zimparks was driving a defender truck belonging to Chizarira National Park along Binga-Kamativi road. He had five passengers on board. On approaching the 124km peg, the vehicle veered off the road to the right resulting in it overturning killing one person on the spot and injuring two others,” she said.

Chief Insp Makonese identified the deceased who died from head injuries as Marshal Ncube (30), a ranger stationed at Chizarira National Park in Gokwe.

Those injured who were also passengers in the vehicle are Ms Abigail Mudenda, the wife of another Zimparks ranger and her seven-year-old daughter.

The two sustained minor injuries and they are in a stable condition.

The remaining passengers were not injured, said Chief Insp Makonese.

She urged motorists to exercise caution and be on the lookout for animals and road signs when travelling.

“Matabeleland North is a domestic animals and wildlife infested province while most of the roads are meandering with steep slopes hence, we urge motorists to exercise caution all the time to avoid accidents,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

