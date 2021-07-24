Zim’s tour of Ireland postponed

ZIMBABWE’S tour of Ireland, which was scheduled to start on August 6, has been rescheduled, Cricket Ireland announced on Thursday.

The visitors were to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“Following the latest advice for the conditions around which scheduled matches may proceed in Northern Ireland, most notably the stipulations of health authorities around quarantining requirements of the incoming Zimbabwean squad, Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Zimbabwe men’s tour to Ireland will need to be rescheduled,” Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said.

“We recognise that with Zimbabwe being on the UK Red List, but a Category 2 country in the Republic of Ireland classification, approval for the series was always conditional upon the evolving advice of government.”

Zimbabwe were to start the tour in Belfast after their home series against Bangladesh.

The teams were to move to Northern Ireland post the next two ODIs for three T20Is before returning to Belfast for the final leg for the tour.

Cricket Ireland, however, stressed the tour is likely to go ahead later next month.

“It is now anticipated that the series will be held in August-September 2021, but that some venue changes may be required to accommodate the latest advice received. These changes may have a number of knock-on effects with the broader playing schedule as well, and the outcome of these changes will be communicated in due course,” Deutrom said.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of Zimbabwe Cricket and all involved as we work through these latest challenges, and will provide updates as soon as possible.” — Cricbuzz