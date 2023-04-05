ZimTrade empowers 100 women-led businesses

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, has capacitated over 100 women-led businesses through its Next She Exporter programme, which closed its first edition on March 31.

The Next She Exporter is a programme that was launched last year in a bid to capacitate women in business so that they participate significantly in growing exports.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said the Next She Exporter was specifically designed to empower Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs with personalised business mentorship, professional knowledge, and skills as well as tools and networks to transform their enterprises into success and sustainable export businesses.

He said the programme has brought new exporters, new innovative products as well as new partnerships and collaborations.

“The first edition of the programme has seen the capacitation of over 100 women entrepreneurs across all regions in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Majuru at the closing ceremony of the Next She Export first edition on Friday.

“There is no tool for development that is more sustainable than empowering women. It’s been 12 months since the launch in April 2022, but we have witnessed a lot of progress.”

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Dr David Musabayana, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava said most of the women who participated during the first edition are producing value-added products, which is in line with the National Development Strategy 1, which seeks to move the economy up the value chains.

Dr David Musabayana

Amb Shava said the value addition of indigenous resources is a key aspect of creating a unique national brand for Zimbabwean products on both the African continent and the world over.

“I would like to applaud ZimTrade for coming up with this great programme which saw the first edition of the Next She Exporter programme being launched in 2022 and I am delighted that it has attracted 115 women enterprises,” said Amb Shava.

“I am aware that the programme has reached all four corners of the country with each province represented.

“This is also part of the Government’s agenda to ensure that export diversification and inclusive development are achieved.”

He also said the Government has been at the forefront in terms of ensuring that Zimbabwean products get preferential treatment in key markets.

“Efforts are also underway towards the realisation of the benefits to be accrued by Zimbabwean businesses under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” said Amb Shava.

Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The closing of the first edition of the Next She Exporter saw the launch of the second edition (2023-2024)

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said the Next She Exporter programme is complementing her ministry’s efforts to empower women in order to achieve gender equality.

“I want to applaud ZimTrade and the financiers of this programme for providing our female entrepreneurs with a competitive edge to compete in international and regional markets,” said Dr Nyoni.

Dr Sithembiso Nyoni

“I would therefore like to appeal to all women entrepreneurs to export and take advantage of the opportunities availed by the AfCFTA which has a market of more than 1,2 billion people.

“Intra-African trade is still quite low, especially for processed products. You have a competitive advantage to export value-added products and generate foreign currency.” — @SikhulekelaniM1