ZimTrade explores opportunities in Angola ahead of Trade Mission

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE national trade development and promotion body, ZimTrade is in Angola for a pre-visit mission as they prepare for the Angola trade mission.

ZimTrade is moving to take advantage of the momentum triggered by the economic diplomacy drive to penetrate more markets as it works towards attaining US$14 billion in trade by 2030 as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“We are in Angola preparing for the Angola Trade Mission.

“This pre-mission seeks to mobilise Angolan businesses who express a desire to obtain Zimbabwe products. Local businesses stand to benefit from this mission,” read a tweet from the ZimTrade X handle.

Continued interest in the market for Zimbabwean goods has encouraged further market surveys in the Middle East and other parts of the world and ZimTrade continues to conduct and search for new markets as it seeks to diversify export markets for local goods.

