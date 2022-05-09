ZITF shifts focus to national branding, economic diplomacy

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company is fast shifting focus to national branding and economic diplomacy over and above hosting high-level conferences during the exhibition as it positions itself to be a leading platform in facilitating investment.

Over the last few years, the trade showcase has been introducing high-level business conferences that attract top business executives on the African continent and beyond.

The long-running International Business Conference (IBC) has become a flagship platform.

The second edition of the Diplomats Forum held in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and

International Trade took place under the theme “Economic Diplomacy beyond Covid-19: Export and Investment Zimbabwe Opportunities in Zimbabwe”.

This year, the ZITF introduced the ‘Connect Africa Symposium’, which was held under the theme: “Reimagining the future: A United Africa, A Prosperous Africa”.

Other conferences include Scholastica, the Smart Cities Forum and the third edition of a two-day youth focus Innovators Forum under the theme “Innovation for Sustainable Value Chains”.

Panelists in the forums included representatives drawn from development bodies such as the United Nations, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

African industry giant Dangote Group was represented by top executive directors, while Afreximbank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) were also represented by top officials from the financial institutions.

Besides ZITF’s normal traditional role of showcasing the private sector products and offerings, such forums play a pivotal role in branding and shaping the country’s international image, which are prerequisites for attracting investment, said ZITF board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo.

He noted that the national branding focus was strategic for the country, as it buttresses the Government’s international engagement and re-engagement thrust.

“We want to play a role in the Africa Free Trade Area conversation and forge the way it should be shaped,” said Mr Moyo.

“Outside of South Africa, we want to put ourselves on the map. With the forward-looking Government, we can do it.

“We had about four or five senior executives from the Dangote Group looking seriously for opportunities. My colleagues at the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) met with them and we look forward to deeper conversations with them.

“We are welcoming investment as a country and ZITF is ready to play its role to facilitate that,” he said.

In 2015, the Dangote company first expressed interest to invest in Zimbabwe in building a US$400 million cement plant, but the plan did not come to fruition, a development largely blamed on bureaucracy prevalent under the previous Government.

During the Diplomats Forum, about 200 delegates representing 30 countries participated in the second edition.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

As such, Mr Moyo said the role of economic diplomacy cannot be overemphasized.

“When it comes to business, we want to do business with everyone. We want to connect financially, with markets, raw material sourcing, and equipment. We need those as a country,” he said.

“We want to create relations and make friends. Another role that is emerging is that of nation branding and economic diplomacy as exemplified by our Diplomats Forum where we bring in ambassadors from different countries to hear about Zimbabwe so that we have a different narrative. We want to be a catalyst in economic development,” said Mr Moyo.

“During the Diplomats Forum, Ambassador Frederick Shava reiterated that the implementation of development strategies such as the National Development Strategy 1 relies on market access and foreign direct investment.

“He expressed gratitude towards diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, who have encouraged trade by ensuring that their home countries understand that their investments are safe in this country and they can continue sourcing Zimbabwean products,” said Mr Moyo.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, who gave closing remarks to the recent ZITF showcase said the Second Republics’ engagement and re-engagement policy was bearing fruit.

“What also came out of ZITF is the increasing connection between ourselves as a country with international companies. We had the Dangote Group and had various embassies and United Nations,” she said.

“It was exciting to see that confidence among international organizations and the diplomatic corps is increasing towards the Second Republic and in what our President Mnangagwa is doing.

“The challenge for us, which we embrace fully, is to ensure that the ease of doing business does work.” — @nqobilebhebhe