ZTA retires CEO Kaseke

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has announced the retirement of its chief executive, Dr Karikoga Kaseke, on medical grounds.

A process to appoint his replacement is already under way with the organisation flighting an advertisement over the weekend seeking applications from prospective qualifying candidates.

Dr Kaseke fell ill in November 2018 and has not been well since then.

“The board of directors of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority wishes to advise the tourism industry and all stakeholders that Dr Karikoga Kaseke has been retired from the post of chief executive of the ZTA after a long period of indisposition,” said Dr Precious Sibiya, the tourism authority’s acting board chairperson.

“His retirement followed the recommendations of a medical board and is effective 1 July 2021.”

ZTA chief operations officer, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, has been acting chief executive of the country’s tourism body since August 2019, taking over from the authority’s non-executive board member, Mrs Rita Likukuma.

Mrs Likukuma was seconded by the ZTA board to temporarily take charge of the organisation’s executive affairs when Dr Kaseke fell ill.

Dr Kaseke served the organisation as its chief executive from June 2005 up until his retirement.

“The board and indeed everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration of his health,” said Dr Sibiya.

She said ZTA together with the tourism industry locally and outside the country would sadly miss Dr Kaseke.

“Allow me on behalf of the board to thank the Kaseke family, industry and all our stakeholders for the support and co-operation given both to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Dr Kaseke during these past two years.

“Continue with your support and co-operation as we recruit a new chief executive for the organi-sation,” said Dr Sibiya.