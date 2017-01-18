15 Zimbabwean prisoners in Botswana jailbreak

January 18, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

police manhunt

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter
POLICE in Botswana have launched a manhunt for 15 Zimbabwean prisoners, some of them dangerous, who escaped from a jail in Francistown after cutting the security fence.

Three of the inmates have since been arrested following their escape from Gerald Estates Centre for illegal immigrants on Saturday afternoon.

Francistown deputy police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Dipheko Motube confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said they had launched a manhunt for 12 Zimbabweans who remain unaccounted for following the escape.

“We’ve launched a manhunt for the prisoners. Police officers, soldiers and intelligence officers have been deployed in and around Francistown, including the country’s borders,” said Snr Supt Motube.

Botswana Prisons Services northern regional commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Sekano Sekano said the prisoners used the lid of a manhole to cut the security fence.

He said three inmates were arrested on Sunday and they are Mlindeli Moyo, Sicelo Sibanda and Methuli Sibanda.

Moyo and Sicelo, Snr Asst Comm Sekano said, were on remand awaiting trial for murder while Methuli was awaiting trial on charges of illegally possessing ivory.

They were arrested at Tati Siding village near Francistown.

He named those still on the run as Rowland Moyo, Godwin Mapunga Nyika, Elvis Ndlovu, Zikhamani Ndebele, Edwin Ncube, Thabani Ncube, Sunganai Batiraushe, Brilliant Thabani, Innocent Nyoni and Charlotte Ndlovu.

The names of two others who also escaped were not immediately available.

“The 15 prisoners destroyed the security fence using a manhole lid before running into the bush at the weekend. We’ve notified the police in Botswana and the security forces in Zimbabwe.

“The escapees were arrested for different crimes in Botswana, which include murder, robbery, possession of ivory, housebreaking and theft,” said Snr Asst Comm Sekano.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not immediately comment on the matter.

@pamelashumba1
  • QB

    Mmmm hayaaa bawabophisa yaaa amaborder jumper izolo immigration worked all day in Nkoyaphiri, Gaborone. Packing all illegals inside the Gumbagumba truck.

  • Shuvai

    Where are the tribalists today?

    • sabs

      2nd monkey

  • theza

    Botswana is too strict you can find yourself behind bars for a small offence. l still remember the case of a woman who was hanged for falling in love with a married man and during the affair the wife of the man died and she was suspected of being responsible for the death. Human rights organisations tried to save her citing weak evidence i but they insisted she was aware the man is married thus she was hanged

  • Wolves Witches and Giants

    Just give it 2 weeks and see the heinous crimes this lot will unleash on the communities of Matland.

  • Micheal

    Eish! is it that im not able to read properly or is it that all the names in the list are from Bulawayo and its surrounding areas?

    • sabs

      monkey

  • xhiba

    le kunzima bakwethu omunye ubaba walandela ubabhemi wakhe owaye lahleke wachaphela kwele Butswana, kodwa uthe esesiyafika lapho okulobabhemi wahlangana lamapholisa akhonale ahle amthela insimbi bahamba laye, wahlala amalanga lamalanga esitokisini etshaywa waze wafisa ukuthi alubana utshiyane laso isifuyo savele saba ngese ganga, bemtshaya besithi ungene njani engela passport