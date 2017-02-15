6 cops dragged to court for assault

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

SIX cops from Bulawayo allegedly gagged a commuter omnibus owner, sjamboked him and stomped on his private parts while he was handcuffed after accusing him of touting at Egodini bus terminus.

So vicious was the assault, a court heard, that Malvin Ncube (26) sustained serious injuries on his private parts, and had to urinate through a tube for three weeks.

The police officers’ trial could not be concluded yesterday after their lawyers failed to turn up.

Prichard Moyo (27), Fortune Phiri (28), Jonathan Musonga (37), Stafford Ncube (26), Collen Sibanda (25) and Melody Ncube (29), who are all stationed at Bulawayo Central Police and are attached to the Crime Protection Unit (CPU) yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube facing a charge of assault.

They pleaded not guilty and refused to speak further saying they were waiting for legal representation.

Ms Ncube adjourned the court at 10AM and ended up postponing the matter to today as the cops’ lawyers did not show up.

The court heard that the cops stripped Ncube of his T-shirt, stuffed it in his mouth and took turns to assault him while he was handcuffed.

Prosecuting, Mr Jeremiah Mutsindikwa said the police officers arrested Ncube at Egodini terminus at around 10AM sometime in May last year.

They allegedly handcuffed him and led him to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

At the station, the police officers allegedly immobilised Ncube by putting an iron rod between limbs and started assaulting him several times with a sjambok.

They also allegedly slapped and punched him.

“On their way to the station, there was an altercation between the complainant and Moyo. Moyo pulled him by the cuffs and they dug into his wrists. At the station, Moyo and Phiri led Ncube to the CPU office. They took turns to slap him. Moyo stripped him of his T-shirt and slapped him on the back,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

“They took an iron rod and put it between his elbows under his knees while he was still handcuffed. Phiri held his legs while Moyo hit him on the buttocks and private parts with a sjambok. The complainant screamed for help but Phiri reached for his T-shirt and stuffed it into his mouth, slapped him and pressed on the T-shirt with his foot.”

He said Melody entered the room and instructed Phiri and Moyo to assault Ncube again in her presence.

“They swapped the iron rod between his elbows with a baton and slapped him hard on his back. Stafford and Sibanda got into the room and joined in the free-for-all assault. Complainant was detained until 5PM when he paid a $10 fine,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

He said Ncube reported the matter at Pumula Police station and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

@cynthiamthembo1