84-year-old ‘rapes’ 10-year-old

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

AN 84-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru has appeared in court for allegedly raping his former tenant’s 10-year-old daughter and giving her a $1.

Forward Akundila appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shotgame facing one count of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 19.

Prosecuting, Mr Edward Gwainda said on May 5 the complainant and her brother were sent by their mother to her friend’s house in Mkoba suburb.

“On their way back, the complainant’s brother met his friend and the complainant was left alone. The complainant went to the accused’s place of residence since they once stayed there and found the accused person sitting on a wooden bench outside the house.

“She greeted the accused person and told him that she had come to see him,” said Mr Gwainda.

He said Akundila who was alone ordered the complainant to enter into the house before he led her to his bedroom.

“The accused person then sat the complainant on the bed and raped her once. After the rape he gave her a $1 coin and warned her not to tell anyone about the incident.

“The complainant reported the sexual assault to her mother who then accompanied her to report the matter to the police leading to Akundila’s arrest,” said Mr Gwainda.

The court heard that the complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was medically examined and it was established that she had been raped.

